Leaked Text Messages Reveal Alex Jones’ Failed Attempt to Book Andrew Tate on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Controversial radio host Alex Jones tried and failed to secure a spot for Andrew Tate on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.

According to Southern Poverty Law Center, the exchange took place back in 2019. SPLC and their group, Hatewatch, obtained the text messages from a phone belonging to Jones as part of their research into “extremist networks” and then prepared them for publication after they were made part of the public record during one of the trials in the various defamation lawsuits filed against Jones.

This is the third group of text messages Hatewatch has released. A previous selection the organization published included messages from Jones that indicated friction in his marriage and issues with alcohol.

The conversation was started by Tate who wanted Jones to pass along his contact info.

“If you could drop joe a txt and recommend me for his podcast I would appreciate it,” Tate texted Jones on Dec. 14, 2019.

Later that same morning, Jones messaged Rogan, forwarding Tate’s contact info and saying, “I have known this guy a few years. He lives in Transylvania and is a really good guest. He is a long time fan of yours and said in the past you followed him on Twitter.”

Hours later, Rogan replied, “Yeah he’s been trying to get on my podcast for a while. I’m way over booked right now.”

Jones seemed to pivot the conversation away from Tate and instead, pitched himself as a returning guest.

“I am not his agent;) just passing info on,” Jones wrote. “We all know who needs to comeback on. That crazy guy who got the best numbers ever if you total up the clips from that day. I forget his name but the 3rd time would be the best only way to break the record?”

Jones has previously claimed that Rogan dodged Jones’ request to appear on the program again when, during a dinner, Jones suggested that being on the podcast could help him in his Sandy Hook court cases.

Tate, a highly controversial influencer, is currently making no podcast appearances, as he is stuck in a Romanian detention facility on suspicion of “organized crime and human trafficking.”

