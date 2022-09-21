LISTEN: Kathie Lee Gifford Encourages Janice Dean to Forgive Fmr. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Fox News’ senior meteorologist Janice Dean got candid during a recent interview about struggling to forgive former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) for his COVID policies that Dean says led to the death of both her in-laws in 2020.

On the Monday edition of her show The Janice Dean Podcast, she spoke with Kathie Lee Gifford about her career and faith.

During the conversation, the pair discussed the act of forgiveness. They both cited times when they needed to forgive people in the industry who had hurt them. For Dean, she recalled waiting too long to forgive radio host Don Imus for the way he treated her during her employment on his radio program.

But then the topic shifted to former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dean has been a longtime advocate for Cuomo to face repercussions for the deaths of nursing home residents that occurred as a result of his COVID policies.

She asked Gifford how she could move on and forgive Cuomo.

“Lord said to me the other day, I was thinking about certain things and certain people that are just, you know, live in the past. And I was praying for them. I don’t even remember the details so much as that, as the Lord said, ‘Kathy people who live in the past die there.’ It’s a cemetery, you know, don’t live there. You guys, everybody listening has a choice today, live in the now, right now. God wants to speak to you right now. God wants to heal you, right now. God wants to give you a future and a hope — live there,” Gifford began.

“How do I forgive Andrew Cuomo?” Dean said. “Because I can’t right now.”

“Yes, you can do it right now. Yes, you can. In obedience because Jesus is your Lord and savior and … if Jesus can forgive on the cross, you can forgive right now. All you have to do is say, ‘Thank you, Jesus. That’s right. You have forgiven me for everything I have ever done. Lord. I choose to forgive him,'” Gifford replied.

“You can remember, you can work towards justice. Oh yeah. It doesn’t mean to bend over and just be a doormat,” she added.

“It’s a release,” Dean said.

“It’s a release for you. It’s for you, honey. It’s for you,” Gifford reassured.

“Yeah. Cause I feel that same way that I did with Don Imus,” Dean added.

“Then learn from the mistake you made? You just admitted it. I wish I’d known that earlier. I wish I’d done it earlier. You have such hurts because you lost two people that are precious to you and you have this sense of justice now. Not just for them, but for everybody who lost somebody, they love. That shouldn’t change. You know what that’s called in the Bible — righteous anger. Nobody had more of a right to be angry, righteously than Jesus. But he stayed on that cross. He could have come down as they taunted him,” Gifford said.

“He chose, he said, ‘Father, forgive them right now.’ You can do it, sweetie,” Gifford reassured. “And I don’t want you carrying this around anymore. Let it go, darling.”

Gifford would go on to warn Dean about the repercussions of not forgiving someone and shared hope that Cuomo would return to his religious roots and begin to believe “in something bigger than himself.”

