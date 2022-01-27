7’1, 324 lbs. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal called the director of the Miami Zoo mid podcast to confirm that Gorillas get intimated by him.

“I’ve been to every zoo in the world, and every time I go to the Gorilla section — they always go crazy when they see me,” Shaq said on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. I promise you. Every zoo in the world.”

Shaq then called the Director of the Miami Zoo Ron Magill to confirm that the gorillas get intimated by the four-time NBA champion when they see him.

“Tell them what happens when I walk by the gorilla exhibit,” Shaq said to Magill after calling him mid-podcast.

“He gets intimated, and he looks at Shaq and thinks that Shaq is going to take away his girls, and he gets tight-lipped and tries to stand up and make himself look as big as possible,” Magill responded.

Magill then said the gorillas are so intimated by Shaq they stand down after confronting him through the laminated glass. “At the end of the day, he backs off. He knows who’s boss,” the Zoo Director added.

“Every zoo in the world they go crazy,” Shaq continued. “They try to break out the damn thing and try to fight me.”

Listen above via The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com