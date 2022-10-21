Maggie Haberman Predicts ‘Presidency of Spite’ If Trump Is Re-Elected

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman predicted a “presidency of spite” from Donald Trump if the Republican is re-elected in 2024.

Haberman went on David Axelrod’s Axe Files podcast this week to discuss her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which includes numerous stories about the former president. Trump has attacked Haberman’s reporting and her book, claiming Haberman is a “bad writer with very bad sources.”

On the Axe Files podcast, Haberman pushed back against claims that Trump would be “better” at handling the presidency if he’s reelected.

“It is going to be a presidency of spite,” she said. “I’ve seen it said that he’s learned how to do this better next time. I don’t think he’s learned how to do the job better. I think everything for him is about personnel, and he thinks he’ll get the right people in the jobs to carry out what he wants.”

Haberman predicted Trump would use the Justice Department to target his political enemies.

“It will be about grievance and it will be about getting back at people who wronged him,” she said.

Trump has not confirmed that he is running again, though he has heavily teased a second run at the White House on multiple occasions.

Haberman predicted earlier this month that Trump will run again, primarily due to his mounting legal troubles. On top of the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, the former president is also facing accusations he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, which led to an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago property.

“I think that he needs the protections that running for president [he thinks] would afford him in combating investigations that he calls a ‘witch hunt,'” she said.

You can listen to the whole Axe Files episode here.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com