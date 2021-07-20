Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron took a shot at Spotify over their their lucrative deal with Joe Rogan to have exclusive licensing rights to his show.

Maron joined Tom Segura on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, where they talked about living in Texas. As Maron took a few humorous digs at Segura over their new hometown, he remarked that “you’re different. You’re your own guy, you’re your own life, you weren’t one of the guys who rented out space in Joe’s ass.”

Segura laughed as Maron went on to say “there’s like a human centipede in Austin. It’s Elon Musk, Joe Rogan and three middle acts.” Maron also shrugged off the criticism he expects from people who will call him “bitter” over Rogan’s popularity or Spotify’s deal with Rogan which is reportedly worth $100 million.

“Why wouldn’t I be?” Maron rhetorically asked out loud. He added, mockingly, “One hundred million dollars for going ‘I don’t know.’ Really? … ‘I don’t know, man.'”

Maron and Segura went on to poking fun of Austin, calling it the “hipster Alamo” of Texas.

