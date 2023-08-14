Marianne Williamson Scolds Joe Rogan and Elon Musk For Talking To RFK Jr. But Not Her: ‘I Don’t Understand It’

Democratic Party 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson can’t believe neither Joe Rogan nor Elon Musk has invited her for an interview.

Williamson voiced her complaint mid-interview with Bill Maher as the pair discussed her campaign for president and her hopes of winning during the Sunday edition of Club Random with Bill Maher podcast.

“We’re living in an age now where this is where the presidential candidates can come. They go to Joe Rogan,” Maher said.

“Well, Joe Rogan, ask Joe Rogan to have me on because he hasn’t. He’s had Bobby but he won’t have me,” Williamson said referencing RFK Jr.’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast.

“You know, I’m not in that close communication with Joe,” Maher laughed.

Williamson turned to the camera and spoke directly to Rogan.

“Joe Rogan, if you’re watching, have me on too,” Williamson said glumly.

“You definitely should do Joe Rogan,” Maher encouraged.

“I don’t understand it. He won’t have me on. And also Elon Musk who gave the Twitter spaces to Bobby and others. He said, ‘Any presidential candidate, I will give the Twitter spaces.’ And I twice raised my hand on Twitter and said I would love to do it and he won’t have me. I feel very invisibilized, Bill. Very erased,” Williamson replied.

Maher gave Williamson a backhanded compliment while vouching for her legitimacy as a presidential candidate.

“And you should. And that’s not right. Not you. I mean, there are some people who I wouldn’t objected that, but you ran once before. You’re a really serious person. Look, I don’t mean to say this in a mean way, but you’re not going to be president,” Maher said.

“You don’t know,” Williamson replied. “It’s that indoctrination, see?”

“The long-shot candidate. I’m no more of a long shot than Barack Obama was at the beginning and Donald Trump,” she argued.

