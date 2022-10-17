Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Charlie Kirk Democrats Are ‘The Real Anti-Semites’ Following Criticism of Trump’s Post Complaining of Jewish Disloyalty

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) labeled the Democratic party anti-Semitic during a recent interview with radio host Charlie Kirk.

The exchange took place on Monday’s edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, where toward the last part of her interview, Greene was asked about Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling former President Donald Trump an anti-Semite.

Over the weekend, Trump took to his Truth Social account to complain of lack of support amongst the Jewish community.

No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!

This had many, including Jean-Pierre, labeling Trump an anti-Semite.

In a clip from Kirk’s show, circulating Twitter via The Post Millennial, Greene was asked about this particular response.

“The press secretary said, ‘Donald Trump’s an anti-Semite.’ Your take — 15 seconds,” Kirk pressed during his show on Monday.

“You know who’s the anti-Semites? The Democrat party,” Greene declared.

“I mean, honestly… They have called us Nazis. They’ve called him Hitler, and they have members of Congress that I serve with that support Hamas attacking Israel,” she added.

“And they support all these policies that are just bad for everybody. So they need to stop with their name calling,” Green declared before the interview was over.

.@RepMTG to Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11: The Democrats are the real antisemites pic.twitter.com/smUjgUIHBM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 17, 2022

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

