Mark Cuban Attempts to Sell Bill Maher on the Legitimacy of Bitcoin: ‘If You Have Gold You’re Dumb as F*ck’

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban made a quixotic attempt to convince comedian Bill Maher to see Bitcoin as legitimate.

During the Sunday edition of Club Random with Bill Maher, Cuban and Maher spoke candidly about investments and cryptocurrency.

The pair discussed the currency after Maher pressed Cuban for his thoughts on Bitcoin following the recent controversy with FTX.

“I must tell you, I’m rooting against Bitcoin. Never against you. I love you even more, now,” Maher insisted.

“I want Bitcoin to go down a lot further so I can buy some more. Right?” Cuban said. “Because if — have you ever bought gold? What do you think about gold? What do you think about gold?”

“I think it’s good when you’re trying to get laid,” Maher laughed.

Cuban laughed along before asking again, “Would you buy gold as investment?”

“I have gold,” Maher replied. “Everybody likes to have–”

“You know what, if you have gold, you’re dumb as fuck,” Cuban said point blank.

“Well, I mean, it never — it’s a small part. It’s like a hedge against everything else,” Maher said. “Would I be all in gold, no.”

“No. But it’s not a hedge against anything. Right? What it is, is a store of value. And you don’t own the physical gold, do you?” Cuban said.

“No. No. Of course. Well, I — who the fuck knows? What I know is it never goes away. It’s always worth something. You can always sell it,” Maher said.

“Just like Bitcoin,” Cuban insisted. “Gold is a store of value and so is Bitcoin.”

As the conversation continued, Cuban said, “But you and your ownership, you don’t own the gold bar. And if everything went to hell in a hand basket and you had a gold bar, you know what would happen? Someone would beat the fuck outta you or kill you would take your gold bar.”

“What are you gonna do, shave a little piece of gold so someone can weigh it? It’s useless,” Cuban added.

As the pair continued to discuss the topic, Maher insisted that the world doesn’t use gold on large scale.

“I’m not mostly in Bitcoin, right,” Cuban said. “It’s just something that I own. Okay. But it’s this digital transaction and it’s a store of value. That’s the term for it. A store value. So people perceive that there’s value associated with gold. I mean there’s value associated with Bitcoin. That’s it.”

“As Warren Buffet said — it’s just really about having something that you can sell to somebody else that has absolutely no value and then it’s their problem,” Maher added.

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

