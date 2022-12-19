Mark Cuban Says Elon Musk’s Handling of News on Twitter is No Different Than Walter Cronkite Deciding What Went on His Show

Businessman and entrepreneur Mark Cuban is comparing Elon Musk and his curation of news on Twitter to Rupert Murdoch and even Walter Cronkite.

During the Monday edition of The Problem with Jon Stewart, Cuban appeared as a guest alongside journalists Maria Ressa and Julia Ioffe where the topic of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter became the center of discussion.

Stewart began by saying, “You know this cat, Mark. You know Elon. You were excited to see him take it over. But it’s pretty clear that there’s a fine line between being a disruptor and being a –”

“The king,” Cuban said.

“Utterly narcissistic anarchist, sanctimonious, nutbag. What the fuck happened?” Stewart asked.

“It’s Rupert Murdoch on a different platform,” Cuban said plainly.

“You know, it’s always been this way. It’s not something new. It’s always been this way. Walter Cronkite decided what went on his show. You know, Rupert Murdoch has been for corporate advocacy since Rupert Murdoch was born. You know?” Cuban added.

Cuban explained that even with the recent release of “The Twitter Files,” the new information was just an inside look at how the sausage is made.

“We got insight into how Twitter worked and their decision making process,” Cuban said. “And while they tried to stick to their terms of service, there’s always going to be a gray area where decisions are made about information.”

“So we’re just getting the, you know, in this particular case, the guy making the sausage is showing his recipe, even though he’s saying he’s making cupcakes, he’s making hotdogs. Right? And we’re getting to see how they’re made,” Cuban concluded.

