Mary Trump Warns DOJ Has a Week to Indict Trump Or ‘Much Worse Things Are Going to Start Happening’

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, gave a dire warning as the results of the midterm elections continued to roll in on Wednesday.

Trump was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show where she talked about the midterm results and the possibility of the former president announcing another bid for the White House in less than a week.

"If [Donald Trump] isn't [indicted], much worse things are going to start happening." With results flooding in from the midterms, @MaryLTrump tells @DeanObeidallah that Merrick Garland and the DOJ need to act fast on indicting Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/FP1ZBmzVhr — SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) November 9, 2022

During the conversation, Trump expressed her wish that the Department of Justice would move swiftly on their decision whether or not to indict the 45th president.

“Are you hopeful? Not tomorrow, but in the near term, we’re going to see Donald Trump indicted for just one of his crimes — just pick any,” Obeidallah asked.

“I don’t know if I’m hopeful, but all I can say is he has to be, I don’t know whether he will be or not, but he has to be because if he isn’t, then much worse things are going to start happening,” Trump warned.

Trump then pivoted the conversation to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and his pushback on DOJ voting site monitors.

“And, you know, for example, this doesn’t have to do specifically with Donald, but we know that the DOJ has been sending agents around the country to monitor trouble spots, you know, certain polling stations where they’re getting complaints and (Ron) DeSantis isn’t allowing them to do that,” she said seemingly trying to connect DeSantis and Trump with disrupting an election.

“Well, he doesn’t have the right to keep them out. Federal law, last I checked in this instance, DeSantis is state law. So he should be — he should be carried out in handcuffs for interfering with what the DOJ feels is necessary to keep the election in Florida free and fair,” Trump added.

Trump said the ultimate decision on the former president’s indictment would boil down, not only to the amount of evidence acquired by the DOJ, but the serious actions Trump could take in retaliation.

“I guess it comes down to one — I guess if they feel that they have enough evidence to indict, which it would be shocking if they didn’t. Cause I think we all know that they did like two years ago,” she said.

“And two, just the — if they understand, what Donald’s about to do in terms of playing this very cynical card of, ‘If I’m announcing then any attack on me will be a political one.’ Right? Or ‘Any indictment of me will be politically motivated.’ So I think the DOJ has about a week. They cannot wait until Donald decides to announce. So again, hopeful or not, it’s what they have to do, whether they will do it or not. Unfortunately, your guess is as good as mine,” Trump concluded.

Listen above via The Dean Obeidallah Show.

