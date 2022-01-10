Megyn Kelly teed off on CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for failing to correct Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s comment that 100,000 children are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the country while on Fox News Sunday.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier questioned Rochelle Sunday, asking her to counter the claims made by Justice Sotomayor.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kelly said of Sotomayor’s claims on her SiriusXM radio show. “They made stuff up.” Kelly then went on a tirade against the CDC director.

“I figured this woman was just another hardcore leftwing Covid hysteric,” Kelly said.

“But this weekend a different reality emerged. Rochelle is apparently a partisan hack. Why else would she jump through such hoops to avoid calling out Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s BS at the U.S. Supreme Court? The hard time she gave Fox News channel’s Bret Baier on his most basic attempts at a fact check reveal a partisan determined to change the subject. Not someone concerned about the credibility of public health messaging.”

Kelly wondered why Baier even had to bring up Sotomayor’s false claims in the first place. “Why did he have to press to get her to answer that?” she wondered.

“Shouldn’t the CDC Director care that a major figure in the United States is putting out shocking misinformation on children and Covid in a highly watched Supreme Court hearing. Isn’t it her professional obligation to correct that?”

