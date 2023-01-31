Megyn Kelly Blasts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s PR Disaster: ‘No One Looks At This And Says, True love’

Radio host Megyn Kelly lambasted ousted ABC hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for their epic PR disaster in the wake of their affair scandal at the network.

On Monday, Kelly spoke with attorneys Arthur Aidala and Mark Eiglarsh about the situation and theorized why both of the anchors were let go from their jobs.

“They lost their jobs altogether. And before you say, ‘Oh, sad, they just fell in love. It happens outside of a marriage.’ And I understand all that. I think there is a very good reason why they lost their jobs,” Kelly said.

“I think it was — two things. The ridiculous PR behavior that they engaged in post the scandal breaking, they handled the media exactly the wrong way in my view. And number two, it came out that he had all these other alleged affair partners at ABC,” she said in reference to Holmes.

Kelly further explained her theory on why both of the anchors were fired.

“My suspicion is, they were in a position where, ‘What are you gonna do? You’re gonna fire the black anchor and you’re gonna let the white female stay?’ That can’t happen. She had to go too,” Kelly said.

“Even though that investigation appears to have only found her prior sins as being, she had a bottle of liquor — sealed in her office and somebody claimed she showed up drunk after some sporting event on the air, which I don’t believe either. But I bet you if you cast a wide net, you could find 10 people who showed up drunk on the air at ABC at one point or another,” she noted.

“They’re at will employees,” Aidala said. “I mean, but we get people who come into our office asking about these kinds of questions. They can fire them for any reason they want.”

“They definitely had contracts. They’re not employ at will employees,” Kelly insisted.

Aidala said it could be part of a “for cause” contract in which the studio could fire them for any reason. “I do not see them winning a lawsuit,” he said. “Especially as you said, the way they handled the media afterwards.”

Eiglarsh chimed in, disclosing that he is friends with Robach.

“I think the world of her,” Eiglarsh said. “I think that when you the anchor become the story, that’s where it’s problematic for the viewers. And I think that’s why they let them go. They became the story. And it’s hard to separate them talking about someone else’s scandal when there’s one — to the viewers anyway, right, involving those two.”

Kelly believed that the two anchors could have salvaged the situation from the beginning.

“I think those two could have come out. They could have said on the show the next day, cause they were on the air one day with this scandal having been broken by the Daily Mail, and they could have said, ‘We are very embarrassed. It’s true. This was a private matter that we wanted to resolve privately given the fact that we have kids and we have spouses, but we couldn’t, given the Daily Mail report. And we are gonna take a leave of absence to deal with this and we hope that we can earn your forgiveness and trust when we come back,'” Kelly explained.

“And then lay low, stop with the very clearly orchestrated photo events in South Beach where they were all over each other kissing and fondling. While their spouses who they cheated on are posting sad face pictures with their kids who look incredibly forlorn,” Kelly said. “That was a massive PR error. They 100% orchestrated, it in my opinion.”

Kelly noted that more pictures of the couple have come out since the announcement of their ABC departure. “They’re still doing it,” Kelly said. “They don’t understand. No one looks at this and says, ‘True love.’ They cheated on their spouses. They cheated on their children. Yes, it happens. It’s sad. Act like it’s sad. Stop projecting ‘I don’t give a shit about anybody who I hurt.'”

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

