Megyn Kelly Declares Tiffany Cross ‘Most Racist Person’ on TV After MSNBC Host Blamed Tua Injury on Racism

Megyn Kelly lambasted MSNBC host Tiffany Cross — calling her a “dumbass” and “the most racist person on television” — after she described the NFL’s handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion as an issue of race.

Kelly’s comments, on the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, came in response to Cross’s Saturday comments in which she called Tagovailoa’s continued participation in the game an example of the league’s disregard for the well-being of Black players.

“To see all these Black men crashing into each other with a bunch of White owners, White coaches, and the complete disregard for Black bodies and Black life,” said Cross. “I mean, it just represents a larger issue.”

The Dolphins player suffered from a serious fall during a game on September 25th but was later cleared to continue playing.

After numerous medical evaluations in the days following, Tagovailoa was cleared to play in a game on September 29th where he once again hit his head, this time resulting in a concussion.

On Tuesday, Kelly called Cross’s take “stunningly racist,” and noted that Tagovailoa is from Hawaii and of Samoan heritage.

“He’s not Black. Hello? You dumbass, Tiffany Cross,” Kelly said. “She’s the most racist person on television. It’s amazing. Maybe she just doesn’t see color. Anyway, he’s not Black, but according to her he is. Oh, and by the way, his coach isn’t White either.”

Later in the conversation as she welcomed her guests, the hosts of The Fifth Column podcast, she continued discussing the topic.

“Oh my God. I’m sorry. I wasn’t planning on starting with this moron Tiffany Cross, but it’s so good,” Kelly laughed before playing the soundbite from Cross’s show.

“He’s Samoan and his coach is mixed race,” Kelly added after the clip aired. “Had a white parent and a Black parent. So, anyway, he’s not White. I guess in Tiffany’s world that’s White. But in any event, this person sees everything through a ‘it’s racist’ prism.”

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.



