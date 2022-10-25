Megyn Kelly Delivers Moving Tribute to Her Sister Who Suddenly Passed Away Over the Weekend: ‘Hug the People You Love’

Megyn Kelly revealed that her sister, Suzanne Crossley, suddenly passed away over the weekend.

During the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, she shared the news with her audience at the beginning of her show.

“Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend. My sister died — she was 58,” Kelly said. “She died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”

Kelly elaborated that although her sister suffered from many health issues over the years, her passing was sudden and unexpected.

“I went up — got news of it after the show, and went right up and was there with my mom and my brother Paul, and my nephew Brian, one of her three kids when she passed,” she said.

“So it was really hard. It was extremely emotional. My poor mom, as you all — as all moms and dads out there know, this is not the order in which this is supposed to happen,” Kelly added.

The SiriusXM host commented that although the news was still fresh on her and her family’s minds, going back to work was cathartic for her.

“It gave me a couple of hours where I could take my mind off of it and do my job and talk about stuff that matters. It’s not like what we talk about in the show, doesn’t matter. Not entirely every day, but most days. And I don’t know — spend some time with my family, who I’ve been away from for the past couple of days,” she said.

Kelly also mentioned that Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt’s mother passed away over the weekend as well.

“It’s just a reminder to hug the people you love, right? How short and tenuous life is and how important it is to stay close to the people you love. You know, we can’t all be perfect on that front, but we can make a little effort day by day just to — you know, shoot a text or return a call. I’m never very good at that,” she said.

“So it’s a big reminder to me. And just how fleeting things can be, right? And how we get ourselves so upset over shit that doesn’t matter. This is one that does,” Kelly added.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

