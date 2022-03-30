Megyn Kelly and Marianne Williamson went head-to-head in a debate over presidential lawlessness and the importance of natural gas.

Williamson was a guest on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday and began the conversation by saying, “Eisenhower said that the American mind at its best is both liberal and conservative. We are E Pluribus Unum, we are different political views, we are different ideologies. … But there must be some unifying principles on which we agree to agree.”

“Whether it’s Biden that is behaving in an outrageous way or it is Trump behaving in an outrageous way, we shouldn’t respond to these things just as Republicans or Democrats. We should respond to them as Americans,” Williamson said.

Kelly then began to list instances of power grabs by previous presidents including President Joe Biden. “We see Joe Biden do things like the eviction moratorium, which he knew, he knew was unlawful,” Kelly said. “And the same thing with the mandate on the vaccines, he knew it was going to get struck down but he did it anyway.”

“If we’re going to be based in reality, let’s be based in reality. And this president misleads us at every turn- and the media misleads us at every turn. When it comes to media, when it comes to ‘Russiagate’ and we’re supposed to just look at the ‘orange man bad’ and blame it all on him,” Kelly said.

Williamson said, “Even with what you just said stays stuck with the ‘us versus them’. Even what you’re just saying stays stuck in the right versus left.”

“It’s right versus wrong- That’s where I am. I’m right versus wrong!” Kelly explained.

Williamson then suggested the issue was much bigger. The issue, Williamson cited, lies in what the political parties support. “Both Biden and Trump continued the oil drilling, the fossil fuel extraction.”

“We have to do it- We have to do it, Marianne,” Kelly said. “People who need to power their houses and need cheap energy cannot get by with the prices we’re going to impose on them.”

As Kelly continued to explain the importance of affordable energy for the average American, Williamson chimed in to say, “If we had started a just transition to clean energy back when Jimmy Carter first talked about it, we would not be vulnerable to Russia the way we are right now.”

“This used to be a country that knew how to respond to emergencies,” Williamson said.

Later in the conversation, Kelly explained the argument of building our military presence instead of focusing on green energy, in the wake of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We need to build up our military again because not flexing that muscle- going into the fetal position was a disaster!”

A visibly agitated Williamson said, “Ok, do I get to talk now?”

“Now it’s yours,” Kelly added.

Williamson began to explain that bulking up the military is not necessary, and, from her perspective, Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly sees the strength of American forces. Turning the conversation back to the environment, she said, “the fact that we are so vulnerable to oil and gas from Russia, is the problem. The fact that now we’re going begging MBS- we’re begging Saudi Arabia for oil- we’re begging Venezuela for oil. If we had moved into green energy- into clean energy over the last few years when we should have- we wouldn’t need to be horsed to Russia.”

Kelly began to laugh, “we don’t need to be doing it now. What do you mean? We were energy independent two years ago under Donald Trump when we were using not only oil but natural gas. There’s nothing wrong with natural gas!”

“Well, you know what- now wait a minute- let’s just pull back a little bit. Now, you and I, this is America, a free society, we don’t all have to agree on everything. You say there’s nothing wrong with natural gas. A lot of people have a problem with that,” Williamson noted.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

