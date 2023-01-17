Megyn Kelly Laughs at CNN Looking to Hire a Comedian for Prime Time: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Very Well’

Radio host Megyn Kelly and writer Glenn Greenwald couldn’t help but laugh at the announcement that CNN plans to hire a comedian to save their prime time hour.

Earlier this week, it was announced that CNN was potentially looking to hire a comedian to fill the 9 p.m. time slot that was left vacant after the departure of Chris Cuomo.

According to Mediaite, the names floating around internally at CNN to be a potential hire included Bill Maher, Trevor Noah, and Jon Stewart.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly spoke with Greenwald about the struggling ratings that have befallen late-night shows.

Kelly said that if CNN goes through with the plan, it will only double down on its partisanship.

“There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, you know, what are they doing that works? Like maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right? When the show used to be successful. Nope, they don’t wanna do that. They’re gonna double down on their partisanship or they’re gonna both double down on their partisanship and they’re gonna try to call it comedy like they do with John Stewart,” Kelly explained.

“The other possibility, Glenn, is they may — they’ve discussed turning the 9 to 12 midnight hours into a series of shows modeled — brace yourself — like a variety program with shows within shows for different journalists,” Kelly read from a report.

“I guess we’re gonna get like the Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Don Lemon Variety Hour? Cause none of those people worked or is working right now as journalists. But we think if we — what they sing and dance, people are gonna watch,” Kelly laughed.

“You know, the other option, Megyn, for comedians might just be to like actually do comedy and not be political commentators,” Greenwald replied.

“But we don’t accept that anymore in our culture. Like every — you can’t watch a sports network without being battered over the head with political ideology and dogma. Everything has become politicized. Everything, you know, there is no such thing any longer as cultural products that unite all Americans that are devoid of political content,” he explained.

Greenwald noted that despite former late-night hosts like Johnny Carson sometimes dabbling in political causes, they were all primarily entertainment shows.

He also pointed out the 2022 failure of CNN+, which was shut down a month after it was launched.

“These are not geniuses running CNN and I think their problem is in reality, they’re trying to fix what is actually just a completely broken ship,” Greenwald said. “It’s sinking. And it’s the proverbial moving of deck chairs around as it does.”

Kelly highlighted that if it is Republican and independent viewers CNN is trying to win back, that could all go away if they hire a comedian like Jon Stewart.

“It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers and independent viewers to come back to them by hiring some Fox — Not some Fox, but some Republican contributors, you know, they’ve hired a couple of GOP contributors that then they give two hours of their primetime to Jon Stewart,” she said.

“Okay. See how that works out with the people you’re trying to win back. Okay. You’ve been warned. I’ve gone on record. So has Glenn. See how that works out? It’s not gonna go very well,” she concluded.

