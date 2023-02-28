Megyn Kelly Laughs at NBC For Sending Home Covid-Positive Savannah Guthrie: Leftists ‘Under the Grip of Covid, Terrified’

Megyn Kelly joked Tuesday about NBC’s swift response to host Savannah Guthrie testing positive for Covid-19 in the middle of the Today Show.

On Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly spoke with the hosts of the Ruthless Podcast, Comfortably Smug, Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook.

Guthrie hosted just 20 minutes of Tuesday’s broadcast before she disappeared from the set. Later in the show, her co-hosts announced she had tested positive for Covid and gone home.

Kelly — who previously hosted her own iteration of the Today Show before leaving NBC — pointed out that Al Roker slowly distanced himself from other co-hosts as they explained that Guthrie had tested positive for Covid.

Notably, Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 and was recently hospitalized for several weeks due to blood clots in his lungs.

“Do you believe they’re like canceling her, she’s running home from the set! Covid! I mean, at this point, seriously?” Kelly said.

“They’re getting pretty low on the desk chart. I mean, we’re gonna come back from commercial break and Matt Lauer’s gonna be back,” Holmes joked.

“Like, is anyone still even testing for Covid?” Kelly asked.

“I love that Al Roker is disappearing like the Homer Simpson meme into the hedge,” Duncan said.

As the conversation continued, Kelly argued that many people on the left are still gripped by fear of Covid.

“I mean, it’s amazing to me. These guys are leftists and it’s amazing to me to see how the leftists still live. Like under the grip of Covid, terrified,” Kelly said.

“She’s gotta leave the set immediately. Even to say like, I’m gonna take the Covid test. I don’t test for Covid anymore. Who’s testing for Covid still?” Kelly said.

“By the way, this is reportedly Savannah’s third bout of Covid, and I guarantee you she’s had all the vaccines and the boosters, because you won’t be able to go into 30 Rock without them,” Kelly said.

Duncan chimed in to say, “The thing that’s most amazing to me in that is like, you know, we’re been over three years into this now and Roker still has no idea how the transmission of this virus works. Like nobody’s coughing in your face, dude. Like you’re gonna be okay. But their inclination, their knee jerk reaction all these years later is still like, ‘Oh my God, burn the witch. She has Covid.'”

After Holmes said Duncan has little “sensitivity” about Covid and would still go to a “stadium event” while infected with the virus, Kelly said “I’m with him.”

While the vaccines don’t offer perfect protection against infection, studies show they greatly reduce the chances of serious infection and death. The death rate among vaccinated people remains far lower than the death rate for unvaccinated people.

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

