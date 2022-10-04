Megyn Kelly Rails Against the ‘Disgusting Vanity’ of the Kardashians: They’re a Force for ‘Evil’

Megyn Kelly took aim at the Kardashian family over their “disgusting vanity” during a recent interview.

On the Friday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host was joined by commentator Bridget Phetasy to talk about the state of politics and pop culture. The conversation eventually pivoted toward the power the Kardashians hold over society.

“I object to J-Lo and Shakira showing their vag at the Super Bowl. Like, I don’t want that. It’s gotta be situation appropriate,” Kelly said. “But I don’t really object to just like women embracing their bodies or showing off their bodies like the pictures you see. Paulina Porizkova just had a really interesting post. She showed her bottom. She looks amazing.

“What I object to back on the Kardashians is the unrivaled vanity, like the self promotional, out of control, focus on one’s self, ego, clicks, likes. They’re hugely responsible for that in our society,” Kelly said.

Kelly argued that although the Kardashians are not the only ones who have a hyper focus on this particular avenue of self importance, they deserve the lion’s share of the blame nonetheless.

“They didn’t do it by themselves, but more than any other, they’ve had a terrible effect in that lane. And I do blame them. I do. I asked them, I interviewed them and I said, ‘Are you a force for good or are you a force for evil?’ And they gave me their answer. But the more I’ve watched them over the years, the more I think that it’s evil,” Kelly said bluntly.

She went one step further, saying their “disgusting vanity” has spread like wildfire in our society.

“I don’t think this is healthy. And that’s what I object to is like their disgusting vanity, which has spread like wildfire in our society. That the selfie culture is abhorrent to me. I think that’s what I’m responding to as opposed to some titillation from a beautiful woman here and there,” she concluded.

Back on her Megyn Kelly Today show in 2017, Kelly interviewed the Kardashian family and asked the question, “Are you a force for good or evil?”

Kim Kardashian answered, “I think we’ve honestly through our show — we’ve shown so much more positive things.”

Listen via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

