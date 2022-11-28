Megyn Kelly Says She Consoled a ‘Very Upset’ Kelly Ripa The Morning After the 2016 Election

Podcaster Megyn Kelly revealed Monday that back in 2016 she consoled a ‘very upset’ Kelly Ripa over Donald Trump winning the presidency.

On her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, she spoke with author Shadi Hamid about America’s reaction to the 2016 election.

Kelly recalled co-hosting LIVE with Kelly and Michael the morning after covering the 2016 election on Fox News.

“I was on the air very late with Fox News that night, got home at maybe three in the morning, and I was supposed to appear on LIVE with Kelly Ripa. I don’t even remember who her co-host was at the time. I think it was Strahan, but he wasn’t there that day,” Kelly began.

“So it was moments after, to me, moments after we had just announced that Donald Trump was president. And I went on that show. And she was very, very upset prior to air that he had won. You know, her husband is a Latino,” she explained.

Kelly explained that Ripa felt “under threat” due to the comments Trump had made Hispanic people during the campaign.

“And he had said very controversial things and she was feeling under threat — and her children and so on. So we talked a bit backstage about it, and then I went out onto the stage and said exactly to the public what I had said to her,” Kelly said.

“Which is ‘There’s a whole faction of Americans who feels heard now for the first time in years after having been ignored, really ignored. And that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing for America. That bodes well for the outcome of America long term, no matter how you feel about it, short term,'” she recalled.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

