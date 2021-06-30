Megyn Kelly Warns That ‘Divisive Messaging’ Like Critical Race Theory is ‘Abuse Towards Children’

Megyn Kelly warned against the dangers of teaching “divisive messaging” such as critical race theory — even going as far as to label it “abuse towards children.”

Victor Davis Hanson, a conservative commentator and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution joined Kelly on her podcast Wednesday to discuss “woke warriors in academia and the military,” both concluding that they pose a threat to the country.

“They have really lost support on the very people in America that were the backbone of their military and the backbone of their political support for their military,” Hanson said of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and other military figures who backed teaching critical race theory to members of the armed forces.

“I’m really afraid of it,” he added, noting that progressives are also pushing to cut military spending.

Hanson went on to predict that families with generations of soldiers would stop sending members to serve in the United States military as a protest to the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

“It was bad enough when they were indoctrinating college students, but college students tend to be more left-leaning, and their experimenting with ideas, and I think once rationality sets in, they tend to make up their own minds one way in the other,” Kelly said.

“But now, we’re seeing in today’s day and ages, they’re infecting — and forget corporate America, that’s already spread, sports and so on — but they’re infecting kids. Young children, they’re indoctrinating with these divisive messages. Our military! And then those things — it’s abuse towards children, and it’s endangering the men and women in the military, and our country as a result.”

