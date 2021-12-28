Former ESPN host Michelle Beadle took a page out of Laura Ingraham’s “shut up and dribble” book after LeBron James posted a meme comparing Covid to the flu.

“That one pissed me off bad,” Beadle said, on the latest edition of What Did I Miss? podcast, about the since-deleted post. “What is more ballsy than posting something uber controversial only to erase it?”

Beadle said the post bothered her so much that she doesn’t want to hear from athletes on any social media going forward.

“The meme itself was so irresponsible,” Beadle stated in disgust. “These are those times where we need to stop asking these guys anything important. Stop asking what they think about the world. Stop asking them about their medical opinion. Stop asking them about China. You’re never going to get an answer you want to hear. Why? That’s not their forte. You want to know something about basketball? Go ask them that.”

Beadle said James has no one else to blame for the deleted post besides himself. “He’s put himself in this position where he’s made himself the speaker on all matters global, and it is moments like this where you’re reminded that is the dumbest damn thing you could have posted,” Beadle said. “Your team sucks, I get it. You’re frustrated. You did this to yourself. You decided to sign the Cancun roster.”

“Get over yourself,” she added. “You still play a stupid game for a living. At the end of the day the worst case scenario is the Laker don’t make the playoffs. Wah. Wah. None of it actually matters.”

Listen above via What Did I Miss? with Michelle Beadle.

