Michelle Obama Tells Conan We’re ‘Over-Parenting’ Children: ‘Our Kids Should Learn How to Live in Anxiety’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is worried that over-parenting is inhibiting children from being able to cope with reality and develop problem solving skills.

Speaking with comedian Conan O’Brien on the latest edition of his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, the pair spoke of the struggles they have faced when it comes to their children’s anxiety.

O’Brien recalled talking to his daughter, Neve O’Brien, about worrying too much, a trait he says they both share.

“What you’re doing with Neve is what a lot of us don’t do in our parenting. Like we don’t help our kids, especially these days, practice their way through their fear, their anxiety,” said Obama, who appeared on the podcast to discuss her new book, The Light We Carry.

“Our generation of parents, we try to prevent them from feeling it at all. You know, that’s the helicopter part of it,” she added.

She went on to say that parents should let their children learn how to live in anxiety and help them to develop the proper tools to navigate it.

“The tool that I’m offering parents is just that. Our kids should learn how to live in anxiety. We shouldn’t try to stop them from feeling it. Just like we can’t stop them from feeling failure. Because they have to learn how to practice through it,” she said.

“And I think, outside of the kids who are dealing with real serious mental health issues, a lot of the problem is that we are over parenting them. We don’t want them to feel any fear because it makes us feel bad. So we step in and we try to fix it. So they never learned how to practice their way through it to get used to it,” Obama added.

The former First Lady recalled a time when her daughter Sasha Obama was very young and said she was having feelings of anxiety.

“So she’s comes to me and she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m feeling anxiety,’ and I’m thinking, whoa, whoa, big word for a sixth grader. I was like, ‘Well, tell me what’s going on. Sit down,'” Obama recalled.

“And she basically describes the fact that she gets anxious when she hasn’t done her homework. When she has a test, ywhen she’s procrastinated. I was like, ‘Well, you are supposed to have those feelings. You don’t get medication because’ — the immediate response in the culture she was in was, ‘Maybe I need medication,'” Obama said, adding she advised her daughter with practical solutions to deal with her anxiety.

“I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You have to learn. If you don’t wanna feel that kind of anxiety, then go to bed on time, do your homework on time. You have to work your way through that,'” she said.

“Sometimes as parents, because we just don’t want our kids to suffer any failing, we stop those emotions from happening. And the thing that happens is that the first time your kid has to deal with anxiety, they’re 30 years old. They’re outta your house. And you do not want your child to be practicing learning how to deal with their anxiety when they’re in their thirties or in their twenties or after they graduate from college,” Obama added.

Obama said this kind of situation is what led her to writing her new book, The Light We Carry.

“Uncertainty is baked into the human experience. There’s no way around it. You know, life is unfair and it is uncertain. So let’s stop trying to not feel that stuff. And now let’s work on developing our tools, identifying the tools we have to get through this stuff,” she said.

