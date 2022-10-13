Nancy Pelosi’s Message to January 6th Rioters Who Put Their Feet on Her Desk: ‘You’re a Pathetic Creature, Mister!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had some stern words for the January 6th rioters who stormed her office during the insurrection.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s podcast, Mornings with Zerlina, she was asked about her feelings toward the people who sat in her office chair and put their feet up on her desk during the security breach.

“You mentioned, some of the scenes in the Capitol, one of the more memorable scenes was people in your office specifically with their feet up on the desk,” host Zerlina Maxwell said.

“I mean, as a person who has had an office that people sometimes didn’t respect that it was my office sometimes. How did that make you feel to see a random man with his feet up on your desk?” she asked.

“Well, when I saw it, again, I had bigger issues in terms of they had broken glass, they had stolen things, and I was more concerned about the trauma that I saw in the eyes of my staff who had to hide under tables, behind boxes, pushed up against doors. That really was more of a priority,” Pelosi said.

“But I thought– I always try to be respectful of people. I thought they were creeps. You know, I thought, ‘You are a pathetic creature, mister, if you think that you’re exerting your manhood by putting your feet on my desk,'” she added.

The Speaker went on to say, “So just, you know — understand this. This moment will pass for you as far as we are concerned, but it’ll always be on your record, that you disrespected the Constitution of the United States. Explain that to your children.”

One of the people pictured sitting at Pelosi’s desk, was Richard Barnett, from Arkansas. He was arrested two days after the January 6th events and eventually pleaded no guilty to all federal charges.

While Barnett is still awaiting his trial, last Friday, his legal team filed motions to throw his case out citing a biased jury.

Barnett, through his attorney, stated that he was simply trying to find a bathroom when he wandered into the office and was encouraged by a reporter to take a seat at the desk for a candid picture.

Listen above via Mornings with Zerlina.

