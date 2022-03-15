During Monday’s episode of NPR’s podcast Fresh Air, Seth Meyers expressed disappointment that masking kids in school has “become so politicized.” The father of three said he hopes to tell his kids, “Hey, you did a really cool thing for two years. You guys wore masks when you went to school and that was great that you did that.”

Meyers was on the show to promoted his new children’s book I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared. The book aims to help parents tackle the tough topic of “fear” with their children.

Fresh Air host Terry Gross compared the story in Meyers’ book to the courage of young Ukrainian children fleeing their war-torn country.

Meyers interjected, saying the book also applies to the courageous children who lived through the pandemic.

“The book was written during the pandemic which was obviously another time where people were wondering about talking to their kids about fear,” he said.

“There was something about the idea that we were living through a scary time and you want to think … you want to believe that the human spirit will rise to the occasion and be courageous – especially when that courage will benefit others who are in danger,” Meyers said.

Meyers praised his own children for rising to the occasion when Covid-19 restrictions required them to wear masks to school. Meyers explained:

I do want to look back at this time and tell my kids, ‘Hey, you did a really cool thing for two years. You guys wore masks when you went to school and that was great that you did that. That was a sacrifice that you did for other people.’ It’s a shame that moment has become so politicized because I grew up at a time where, I think it’s arguable, that I never did anything or had to do anything close to what my kids just had to go through

Both Meyers and NBC Host, Jimmy Fallon tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year. While taking a hiatus from his show to recover, Meyers praised both vaccines and boosters for his speedy recovery.

Listen above, via Fresh Air.

