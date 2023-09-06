‘Neurotic’ Howard Stern Says He Got Into A Fight With His Wife Over His Covid Paranoia: ‘Time to Go Back Down Into Lockdown’

Howard Stern revealed that he recently got into an argument with wife Beth Stern over his paranoia around covid.

Stern spoke with his co-host Robin Quivers about the disagreement and his continued fear of catching the virus during the Wednesday edition of The Howard Stern Show. The radio host was asked by a caller if he considered returning to the studio risky in the wake on the new covid strain and rise in cases.

“I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight. You know how paranoid I am about getting covid. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it,” Stern said.

“Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart. My wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. She’s not as concerned about getting Covid as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude,” Stern explained.

The radio host said that he has plans to travel to his Sirius XM office to be live in-studio for an upcoming interview with singer Demi Lovato.

“Beth has a bunch of plans. She has like a wedding shower to go to and lunch to go to with a friend and a dinner and a blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So, you know, we’re really making an effort. We go out to restaurants. We went to the Ed Sheeran concert. We’ve really been out there. I haven’t gotten covid. And I’m like, you know what? If I get it, I get it,” Stern said.

“Then all of a sudden they announce there’s a new strain of covid and it’s on the rise. And, you know, people are being hospitalized. ‘It’s time to go back down into lockdown.’ And I’m like, you mean I’m just emerging and now I’m going back into lockdown!” Stern lamented.

Stern said that as his wife was sharing her upcoming plans, Stern groaned that as a result of her venturing out into the world, the couple would probably get covid.

“She goes, ‘That’s what you do. Every time I say, I’m going to do something, you bring up covid,'” Stern said. “I’m just telling you I’m scared. Am I wrong?”

Stern said he eventually apologized to Beth.

“It makes me nervous. I’m neurotic. Listen, I have a lot of issues. I’m a neurotic. You know what a neurotic is?” Stern said.

“Yes, a person with no real problems, but who makes them up?” Quivers replied.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

