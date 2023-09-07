Newsmax’s Ric Grenell Says Ron DeSantis Losing GOP Voters With ‘Homophobic’ Campaign

Newsmax contributor and former acting Director of the U.S. National Intelligence Ric Grenell revealed why he believes Ron DeSantis has tarnished his campaign and lost some of his GOP support.

Grenell was a guest on Megyn Kelly’s Thursday radio show where he talked about DeSantis’ chances at becoming the GOP nominee for president. Grenell took specific issue with a video, shared by the DeSantis campaign that went after former President Donald Trump for his support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“What he did in that video was completely homophobic, terrible dialing us back, and he lost a lot of suburban women,” Grenell said.

“I will remind our party that when you have a problem with suburban women, suburban women historically have been wildly supportive of gay conservatives,” Grenell explained.

Grenell pointed out that Trump is not jumping on board radical policies.

“We have to have a society where we allow adults to live their lives as long as you’re not hurting somebody else. And so I think that that’s the policy that President Trump absolutely had in his last administration. And he is showing to be somebody who is not taking the bait on these radical policies,” Grenell said.

Kelly asked Grenell what exactly was radical about DeSantis’ agenda and although he could not name a specific policy, he highlighted the general rhetoric and the video ridiculing Trump’s support of the LGBTQ+.

“There’s a whole bunch in that video that crosses the line. That wasn’t just about protecting children under the age of 18 that was going after gay adults. That’s unacceptable. I’ve worked way too hard in my career to allow a presidential candidate to dial us back like that. I believe that Ron DeSantis ruined his chances for 2028. Nobody wants to see a homophobic take over the Republican Party again,” Grenell said.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

