‘Our Last Stand’: DNC Advisor Kurt Bardella Tells Dean Obeidallah If Democrats Don’t Win It’s ‘Pretty Much The End’

Strategist and advisor to the DNC Kurt Bardella told radio host Dean Obeidallah that midterm election “really is our last stand,” and that if Democrats don’t win it’s “pretty much the end.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Bardella about specific races that are important in this midterm election which may not be getting much media attention.

Bardella said that one of the most important things to pay attention to are the races for Secretary of State in places like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

“The reality of this election is that 60% of Americans will have an election-denier on their ballot,” he said. “We cannot allow our election system and the people who oversee and administer and control our elections to fall into the hands of the people who support the people that marched on our Capitol on January 6th.”

“That’s why when I say democracy is on the ballot in 2024, I really mean that,” said Bardella.

Because imagine what 2024 will be like if the people that are running our elections believe in the Big Lie are willing to cast aside and stop counting votes so that their anointed one, Donald Trump, would just be declared the winner before we even finish the process. That’s really what we’re up against. And in most states, the secretary of state is the one that controls how elections are administered. And when you think about the key states that will be swing states in 2024 — Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, etc. — we need to make sure that competent professionals committed to democracy are in charge of those elections. Their plan is to install these election deniers into office so that no matter what the voters the will of the voters is, they will try to install their Republican winner no matter what, which will set off a Constitutional crisis, the likes of which we’ve never seen, which will further undermine the American people’s trust in our electoral process. And that right there is pretty much the end. You know, we cannot allow that to happen. And the only thing standing in the way of that outcome is this midterm election like this. This is this really is our last stand. And I don’t think most people really look at it from that vantage point, but it’s just the truth. Republicans showed on the eve of January 6th, 147 of them went right back into that very chamber that was ransacked by these domestic terrorists and voted to oppose certifying a free and fair election. That’s what we’re up against and that’s what we have to defeat.

Watch the clip above, via The Dean Obeidallah Show on SiriusXM.

