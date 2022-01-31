Piers Morgan linked cancel culture to North Korea and a pair of British royals during a vigorous defense of podcaster Joe Rogan on Monday.

Rogan is of course under fire for expressing, or offering a platform for, views on The Joe Rogan Experience that are sometimes at odds with those shared by scientists at federal government health agencies.

Last week, classic rock artist Neil Young pulled his entire catalogue from Spotify after the streamer picked Rogan’s show over Young’s music following an ultimatum. Young blamed Rogan for spreading what he described as potentially deadly disinformation about Covid.

Other artists have since followed Young out the door.

On Sunday, The Joe Rogan Experience was targeted by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have a deal with Spotify, and are apparently concerned about his show.

The pair said in a statement they have “worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis.”

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day,” the statement added. “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

Morgan, in an opinion piece published by the New York Post, took a swing at cancel culture, the hermit state, and the royals while defending Rogan:

…Rogan also believes strongly in free speech, hates cancel culture, supports the 2nd Amendment, and loudly condemns the appalling way conservative voices are constantly vilified and censored by liberal-run media. Honestly, if it wasn’t for his love of guns, tattoos, and Bernie’s socialism — and of course, his weird accent — we could be twins. I regularly listen to his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and it’s a brilliantly free-wheeling, wide-ranging, sometimes combative, always fascinating series of conversations with people from all walks of life who hold all manner of opinions.

Morgan added, “I don’t always agree with what Rogan or his guests say, but why should I? We’re not living in North Korea, we’re allowed to hold different views from each other.

Morgan also praised Rogan for being fluid enough in his views to change his mind, which he said were viewed as “dangerous” to some. Citing Meghan and Harry’s denunciation of Rogan’s show, Morgan unleashed on the pair:

I wouldn’t trust Meghan “Princess Pinocchio” Markle — who last year pressured UK company ITV to fire me for calling out her lies — to make me a cup of tea, let alone preach to the world about truth and honesty. How dare she and her equally hypocritical husband, Harry, make any demands from a company that’s paid them a fortune to so far produce one podcast that was so bad, I needed urgent brain cell restoration surgery after enduring it? If the choice of whom to listen to in America is a curious, smart man who listens to myriad views to get to the truth, or a pair of fork-tongued, woke wastrels whose only currency is trashing the royal institution that gave them their titles to exploit for vast financial gain, give me the former anytime.

Morgan concluded, “Spotify should do us all a favor by tearing up Meghan and Harry’s contract and giving their money to Joe Rogan for more of his shows.”

