Piers Morgan Obliterates Kari Lake Right To Her Face For Still Claiming Election Was ‘Stolen’ From Her: ‘That’s Complete Nonsense!’

Piers Morgan went head-to-head with former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her continued claims about the 2020 elections being stolen.

Morgan brought Lake on as a guest on the Wednesday edition of his show Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss recent sentencing for January 6th participants, including members of The Proud Boys. Lake insisted that the events on January 6 were anything but an insurrection.

“If it had been the other way around — if Donald Trump won that election, beaten Joe Biden and these were Democrats, hundreds of thousands of Democrats storming the US Capitol to try and stop that election being ratified with zero actual evidence of any election being stolen… I can absolutely bet my house that you would have come on this show and argued the complete opposite,” Morgan said.

“If the November 3rd election would have been rigged and stolen the way it was against the Democrats, I would be appalled as an American,” Lake insisted.

“This isn’t about Democrat, Republican. It’s about the way that election was run,” Lake said, insisting that there is still a mountain of evidence to prove that the election was stolen.

Lake would go on to imply that perhaps the news wasn’t reaching the UK.

“The evidence is coming out and I know it’s probably not being played in the UK, but it is coming out every day. More and more evidence is coming out about how bad 2020 was. The polls are showing that the majority of Americans now believe that the 2020 election was wrought with fraud,” Lake claimed.

“No they don’t! That’s complete nonsense,” Morgan laughed. “Oh, Kari. As we would say across the pond, that is an absolute whopper.”

Lake went on to claim that 81% of Republicans, 60% of independents, and 44% of Democrats think the election was stolen.

“Majority of Americans in every poll I’ve seen do not believe that the election was stolen. You know why? Because it wasn’t stolen,” Morgan said.

Lake insisted that she follows election integrity because it’s an important topic to her.

“I don’t think you follow election integrity. I think what you want to do, like Donald Trump, you want to fuel the sense that every time you guys lose a fair election, it’s unfair and rigged and stolen — every time you win, it’s the purest example of efficient working democracy imaginable. That’s really what it boils down to,” Morgan said.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

