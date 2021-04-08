Rep. Escobar Says Stephen Miller Should Be Jailed: ‘He Committed Heinous Human Rights Violations’

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said on Wednesday that Stephen Miller, who was a top aide to former President Donald Trump, should be in jail for human rights violations.

In an interview for The Intercept’s podcast Deconstructed, Escobar went after the Trump administration’s immigration policy, specifically focusing on the child separation policy, which Miller played a large role in implementing.

“I think Stephen Miller should be behind bars,” Escobar said. “I think he committed heinous human rights violations, and I think that those around him who helped plot this out should be held accountable as well.”

Miller is often dubbed the architect of Trump’s family separation policy — a zero-tolerance policy that ultimately separated more than 5,500 children from their families.

Escobar, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, in addition to the panel’s subcommittee on immigration, slammed those responsible for implementing Trump’s policies as “among the most reprehensible, abhorrent people that our generation could have ever produced.”

Although Escobar’s committee is currently investigating the Trump administration’s immigration record, the representative acknowledged how difficult it could be to hold the former president and his aides accountable, adding, “it kills me that these people could potentially walk away and even potentially rebuild their reputations.”

