‘Rich Men of Richmond’ Singer Objects To Being Called Both ‘Right Wing’ and ‘Left Wing Fanatic’ On Joe Rogan Show

Oliver Anthony, the singer behind the viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond” told Joe Rogan that the partisan positioning surrounding his song’s success has been entertaining, but he rejects the presumptions people seem to hold about his personal views.

Anthony sat down for one of his first interviews since his song went viral on Twitter, on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

The song, which quickly became a blue collar anthem, has caused many to dig into Anthony’s past and personal life. He has been accused of being both a right wing and left wing plant.

Rogan discussed the division over the song with Anthony, who laughed off all the assumptions the public has made about him.

“We want everybody to kind of think along the ways that we think. It’s very strange. And when a person like yourself gets labeled a right wing, left wing fanatic, like right out of the gate,” Rogan laughed.

“Both in like a week and a half and yeah, at least I know I’m doing something right,” Anthony joked.

“They’re looking for your Biden campaign contributions now they’re going through your fucking taxes. The whole thing is so bonkers, man. Like, can’t they just accept that you made a great song and people enjoy it? Why do people have to attack?” Rogan said.

Anthony said the last two weeks have been filled with people just trying to figure out who he is.

“Because they want to sort of build this image of whatever it is that the person behind the song represents, for better or for worse,” Anthony said.

Anthony squashed some of the rumors — including a wild idea that he was going to be preforming at the Super Bowl.

“It’s really funny to watch on my end because obviously I know what’s true and what’s not. And so like just even what I’ve skimmed through of people sending me, like singing at the Super Bowl, like how many people have formed an opinion about whether or not I should be paid to sing in the Super Bowl. Like I’m not singing at the Super Bowl. That’s just something somebody made up,” Anthony laughed.

“There’s been hundreds of hours of people’s time wasted, probably talking about all these little things that don’t even exist. It’s just somebody made them up and put them on the internet. And so I’m just letting them ride. I think it’s great… At least the last couple of weeks, I’ve been able to entertain everyone and get everyone’s mind off all the other horrible stuff that’s going on in the world right now. Like, at least everybody can have a good laugh,” he added.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

