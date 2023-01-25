‘Ridiculous’: Congresswoman Blasts Handling of Classified Docs Like ‘Sunday Comics’ By Biden, Trump, and Pence

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) blasted the mishandling of classified documents during a recent interview, calling the situation “ridiculous.”

Sherrill was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show to talk about the latest discoveries of documents at President Joe Biden’s home and offices, as well as the classified material found in the possession of Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump.

“Is there no tracking system for our classified documents?” Obeidallah asked. “So forget the politics of this. What can you share from your work in the Navy and also as a former federal prosecutor? Is there–are you aware of any system? And does there need to be a system if there is not, to track these things so they never leave the executive offices?”

“The fact that at the highest levels of our government, classified material is treated with less respect than from a Seaman apprentice in the United States Navy, is appalling,” Sherrill said.

“I was just in a classified briefing this morning. It wasn’t even a very high level of classification. It was a secret briefing. And we had material–and secret is a very, you know, low level,” she continued.

Sherrill explained that she had a secret clearance as a naval academy Midshipman to see “basic documents.”

“I had to go through a period of instruction to understand how to handle classified documents and what I had to do. And it was taken very seriously and I took it very seriously. Background checks, etc.,” she explained.

Explaining the meeting she had earlier in the day, Sherrill said, “I go in, there is a packet of information of slides, you know what would’ve been slides, but it was a paper packet as people have seen. And, it was numbered, you know, one through 26 or however many they had. And there was a number on it. And there were people that were gonna be gathering those pieces of classified information at the end of the brief with the numbers on it so that they could make sure that they had not left any behind. And that is pretty routine,” she said.

“It was unknown to me that if you are a president or a vice president, you somehow, you know, treat classified information like, you know, it’s the Sunday comics. It just is ridiculous and widespread and obviously, I think we will need to address this going forward and we’re having discussions about that now,” she concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com