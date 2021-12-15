Saagar Enjeti Blasts The View Over ‘Ludicrous’ And ‘Pathetic’ Notion That Sarah Silverman Is Racist

Podcaster Saagar Enjeti is the latest to weigh in on the Sarah Silverman and Joy Reid feud — specifically taking issue with the way The View portrayed Silverman as a racist.

According to Silverman, “One of the hosts of The View was like, ‘What hubris for Sarah Silverman to accuse a black woman of not reading,'” Silverman said. “Oy! I f*cking surrender,” Silverman continued. “I cannot believe I need to say this but I did not criticize Joy-Ann because she’s black, but because she’s a Harvard educated journalist with the responsibility ideally of showing the whole picture and not just a piece of a picture.”

The View was reacting to a tweet calling out MSNBC’s Joy Reid over the anchor’s comment on a retweet of a CNN article about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“One of the worst things you can call somebody,” Enjeti said on the latest edition of Breaking Points podcast about The View accusing Silverman of being a racist. “Rightfully, we have made it. We have recognized racism as a heinous, horrible thing in our society. So when you call somebody that it is one of the worst things you can say about someone. And so you should be very judicious in how you use that terminology.”

Enjeti added that calling Silverman racist over criticism she had towards Reid helps no one. “Casually throwing it out in order for somebody questioning a completely false narrative is a ludicrous use of the term,” Enjeti continued. “It makes it so Joy-Ann Reid can be some of the dumbest people in public discourse and not have any criticism and hide behind their race. That is actually an insult to any real idea or definition and experience of real racism. It’s a pathetic instance but it’s very revealing.”

