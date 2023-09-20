Scott Galloway Predicts Bill Maher and Drew Barrymore May Have Ushered in End of Writers Strike With Determination To Return to Work

Podcaster Scott Galloway predicted the writers strike will come to an end within the next 30 days after both Bill Maher and Drew Barrymore tried and failed to return to their shows.

Last wek, both Barrymore and Maher both announced that despite the continued writers strike — which has lasted over 140 days — they would be returning to their talk shows to produce new episodes without writers.

But after steep backlash from fans and the writers guild, both Maher and Barrymore quickly backed away from their decisions and announced they will wait until the strike is over — citing progress in the negotiations.

On the Tuesday edition of The Pivot Podcast, hosts Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway reacted to the news and predicted that the strike would be resolved in the next 30 days.

“Does it surprise you that they pushed back, that they decided to change their minds? Do you think we’re seeing some actions or reactions without being factored in? What do you think?” Swisher asked.

“So Drew and Bill were shamed. They said, ‘Look, this is really awful. You’re being an awful person.’ But they effectively ended the strike. And I believe the writers strike is going to end in the next 30 days, if not the next two weeks,” Galloway said.

Galloway explained that he knows senior level writers who aside from not receiving their paychecks, has lost valuable time out of their careers.

“They’re saying, this is a shit show, they planned the strike really poorly, that these people have done a terrible job going after AI which no one can even articulate, minimum number of writers in rooms,” Galloway lamented, noting that the strike and their demands had very little leverage.

Swisher disagreed that Maher’s determination to make new episodes was what pushed the studios to come back to the negotiation table which is set to take place later this week.

“I do think Bill especially realized, ‘Oh no, I called this when I should have waited because they were going to meet, they were meeting.’ I don’t think it pushed it into meeting. I knew it was happening before Bill Maher’s nonsense,” Swisher said.

“It goes another 30 days — 50 Bill Mahers and Drews are gonna go, ‘You know what? We’re done. We’re done,'” Galloway warned.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast.

