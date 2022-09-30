‘Screw Her!’ Megyn Kelly Rails at Olivia Wilde for Basing Villain in Her Movie on ‘Pseudo-Intellectual Incel Hero’ Jordan Peterson

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly took aim at actress Olivia Wilde over her portrayal of Jordan Peterson as a ‘hero’ to the incel community.

During the Thursday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host spoke with the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro about the situation. Kelly played the video of Peterson addressing Wilde’s comments on Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he was visibly struck by emotions when discussing the matter.

On Thursday, Kelly argued there is a need for someone like Peterson to speak to downtrodden men.

“Honestly, Ben, I was looking at the numbers. In 2019, men accounted for 80 percent of all suicide deaths in America — 80 percent,” Kelly began. She added, “All the studies also show that a majority of American men who die by suicide have no known history of mental health problems because they don’t talk about them. They don’t — It’s not that they don’t have any mental health problems, they don’t talk about them. And when they do try to talk about them, and — like Jordan Peterson, listen to Jordan Peterson, subscribe to Jordan Peterson or anybody else speaking out about these issues, they get attacked.”

Kelly referenced Wilde’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling, as the sort of vehicle which portrays those men in a negative light.

“They get featured in an Olivia Wilde movie as some sort of demon,” Kelly said. “So screw her! As somebody who was at the inception of the Me Too movement, I think I can say what those of us who were there at the beginning, and by the way, Olivia Wilde, you were not one of them, okay? You were not there. It was about just stopping men from making sexual favors at the office, a condition of advancement.

“Everyone agrees with that. Men agree with that, Women agree with that. It was never meant to bastardize men writ large. That’s what people like her are doing, and it’s having a serious negative effect,” she concluded.

“I mean, the irony with regard to Olivia Wilde, of course, is that the only person who created an unsafe, apparently, work environment for her employees was Olivia Wilde,” Shapiro said, referencing the reports of on-set drama from Don’t Worry Darling.

“The reports are that Florence Pugh, one of the actresses on the set, was very upset with the fact that Olivia Wilde, who was in a long term relationship with Jason Sudeikis, had taken up with one of the stars of the film, Harry Styles in the middle of filming,” Shapiro explained.

“And Florence Pugh was really, really uncomfortable about it on set — that didn’t bother Olivia Wilde one iota but she’s very upset with Jordan Peterson,” he continued. “Again the idea here is that men are the font head of evil. Men have no role to play in society.”

“We deprive men of purpose, we deprive them of meaning, and then we’re surprised when they’re disaffected, when they act badly again, There’s no excuse for men acting badly, but you have to give them paths towards success,” Shapiro concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

