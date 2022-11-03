Selena Gomez Recalls Detoxing from Medication After Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘I Had to Learn How to Remember Certain Words’

Ahead of the release of her AppleTV documentary, Selena Gomez opened up about her career and her battle with bipolar disorder.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez discussed the moment she fell into a psychosis which led to her eventual diagnosis.

In 2018, Gomez recalled, hearing voices which triggered her psychosis and landed her in a mental health treatment facility.

According to the article, the actress spent several months in the facility and eventually became unrecognizable to friends and family.

When she eventually walked “out of psychosis,” Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and needed to detox from the numerous medications she was put on while in the treatment program.

I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on. I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away.

The actress’ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will premiere on AppleTV Friday and promises an in-depth looks at her career and struggles that come with accepting her diagnosis.

One struggle in particular is the idea of having a family of her own down the road. Within the piece, Gomez recalled visiting a friend who struggled to have children. Under her current medication, Gomez faces the same problem. “That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” she told writer Alex Morris, “However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

