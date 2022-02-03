Shaq Rips Non-Sports People for Debating Who is The Greatest Athlete Ever: ‘You Can’t Say Tom Brady’ is ‘Better Than Michael Jordan’

In the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, Shaquille O’Neal thinks non-athletes shouldn’t even bother weighing in on who the greatest athlete ever is.

“Tom Brady is the most perfect athlete I’ve ever watched,” Shaq said on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “You know what I hate though?” Shaq continued. “I hate when these non-sports people try to say who’s the greatest athlete.”

Shaq then took a specific gripe with non-athletes debating between Tom Brady and Michael Jordan’s greatness. “They say he’s (Tom Brady) better than Michael Jordan, or you know, he’s better than Usain Bolt. I think it’s unfair to keep mismatching sports,” Shaq added.

Shaq then doubled down about non-athletes comparing all time greats who play two different sports. “You can’t sit up here and say he’s (Tom Brady) a better athlete than Michael Jordan. Stop it with that. Cut it out.”

Michael Jordan is a six time NBA champion and Tom Brady has seven NFL rings.

Listen above via The Big Podcast with Shaq.

