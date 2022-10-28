Snoop Dogg’s Full-Time Blunt Roller Reveals Rapper Smokes 75 to 150 Joints a Day

Snoop Dogg’s full-time blunt roller dished on working for the rapper and the insane amount of weed he smokes daily.

According to the New York Post, Renegade Piranha was featured as a guest on the Australian morning radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier this week where she spoke about her famous list of clients.

During the interview, she revealed that Snoop smokes upwards of 75 to 150 blunts a day, equalling half a pound of weed.

She estimated that during her time working for him, she’s rolled “over 450,000” joints.

During an interview on October 20th with The Review with Yarma & Friends podcast, Piranha said she scored the job after winning a blunt rolling competition.

“I had a roll off with a sound engineer that works with Snoop, that I guess Snoop kind of recommended, and then a Venezuelan cigar roller who rolls big boy stogies at parties,” she said. “And I smoked them, to say the least, in that competition. So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet – blunt roller to the stars now.”

Earlier this year, Dogg commented on his full-time employee when UberFacts tweeted that Piranha made “$40,000 and $50,000 a year.”

Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year — UberFacts (@UberFacts) June 6, 2022

Snoop corrected the tweet by adding that due to inflation, her salary had increased.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

