Snoop Dogg’s Full-Time Blunt Roller Reveals Rapper Smokes 75 to 150 Joints a Day
Snoop Dogg’s full-time blunt roller dished on working for the rapper and the insane amount of weed he smokes daily.
According to the New York Post, Renegade Piranha was featured as a guest on the Australian morning radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier this week where she spoke about her famous list of clients.
During the interview, she revealed that Snoop smokes upwards of 75 to 150 blunts a day, equalling half a pound of weed.
She estimated that during her time working for him, she’s rolled “over 450,000” joints.
During an interview on October 20th with The Review with Yarma & Friends podcast, Piranha said she scored the job after winning a blunt rolling competition.
“I had a roll off with a sound engineer that works with Snoop, that I guess Snoop kind of recommended, and then a Venezuelan cigar roller who rolls big boy stogies at parties,” she said. “And I smoked them, to say the least, in that competition. So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet – blunt roller to the stars now.”
Earlier this year, Dogg commented on his full-time employee when UberFacts tweeted that Piranha made “$40,000 and $50,000 a year.”
Snoop corrected the tweet by adding that due to inflation, her salary had increased.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com