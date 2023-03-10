Steve Bannon Lights Up Elon Musk: ‘Total and Complete Phony’ Who ‘Is Owned Lock, Stock, and Barrel by the Chinese Communist Party’

Steve Bannon shredded Elon Musk on Friday night, calling the Tesla CEO a “complete phony” who is beholden to the communist regime in China.

Appearing on Tim Pool’s podcast, Bannon was asked about Musk tweeting that he’s “open to the idea” of acquiring Silicon Valley Bank, which went under this week in spectacular fashion. It is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Bannon threw buckets of cold water on any such acquisition:

He’s owned by the Chinese Communist Party. What are you talking about? Tesla, the only thing of real value is Tesla. He uses it for margin loans. He sells the stock. The Shanghai joint venture is a hundred percent controlled by the CCP. This is why he never goes after the CCP. This is why he always backs off. This is when they had the protest, they had the protest about the lockdowns of Covid. He will not do it. Elon Musk is a total and complete phony. He is in bed and his business partner–he’s done some good stuff… It’s fine. But, he is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party, and he acts like it.

A clip of Bannon’s remarks was retweeted by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was also a guest on Friday’s show.

“@ElonMusk is a total and complete phony. He is owned – lock, stock, and barrel – by the Chinese Communist Party, and he acts like it.” –Steve Bannon on @Timcast IRL Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/UhwKPvBUSu — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 11, 2023

Pool cited the CCP warning Musk not to discuss the theory that the Covid-19 virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

“A hundred percent,” Bannon replied. “They wanted him to take down the tweets he did the first time. Now, he didn’t take them down, but you notice he didn’t have any more up there after that.”

Tesla indeed relies heavily on its auto factory in Shanghai, as well as the Chinese market for its electric vehicles. One longtime Tesla critic wrote in 2020 the automaker’s “transformation into a Chinese company seems unstoppable.”

On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s founding, Musk praised China’s “economic prosperity,” calling it “amazing.”

