Former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon threatened on Monday to take over the U.S. “election apparatus.”

During his weekday internet show War Room Pandemic, Bannon, who was indicted last month for defying a subpoena by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said, “Guess what? We’re going to take over the election apparatus, American citizens that are volunteering.”

Bannon continued:

I understand that you don’t think that’s democracy ‘cuz the globalists have kind of done the misdirection plays and had everybody look in the other way. No, no, no, no, no. Those days are over. Because this audience has given of themselves before. They’ve been in the military. They’ve been, you know police officers and first responders. They’ve volunteered for their country before. They’ve taken an oath to the Constitution before. And guess what? They are now going to volunteer to go to become a precinct committeeman. They’re going to volunteer to become a[n] election official. They’re going to come and run for county clerk and overthrow these county clerks. They’re going to takeover the secretaries of state like [George] Soros tried to do with local DAs and secretaries of state. You know, Soros is a smart guy. But we’re countering that. And we’re countering that with the American people and we’re going to be relentless and we’re not going to give up.

Regarding the 2020 election, Bannon said, “We are going to get it decertified.”

“And hey, all they want to talk about all day long is Omicron and 6 January. And we love it,” he continued. “Cuz nobody cares. We care because we care about the legitimacy of our process. We are a constitutional republic. And guess what, we are going to take over the election apparatus.”

Watch above, via War Room Pandemic.

