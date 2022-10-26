Ted Cruz Fears His ‘Best Friend in the Senate’ Mike Lee May Lose Seat to Independent Evan McMullin

Ted Cruz shared concern for friend and colleague Senator Mike Lee’s Utah race ahead of the midterm elections.

On the Wednesday edition of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, he spoke about the situation with co-host Ben Ferguson.

“Mike is — he is by far my best friend in the Senate. He is a rock-ribbed, principled, conservative. He’s a constitutionalist. He loves the Constitution,” Cruz said in a clip from the show circulating Twitter via The Recount.

“Now, you might say, ‘Okay, look, Utah’s bright red, how possibly could Mike Lee be in jeopardy?’ And the reason is the Democrats have done something really devious and dishonest,” he began.

“The candidate who’s running is Evan McMullin. Remember the guy who ran as an independent against (Donald) Trump in 2016? Well, he’s still claiming to run as an independent, and the Democrats in Utah decided not to run a candidate,” Cruz explained.

Cruz insisted the race was tight because not only has McMullin received support from the Democratic party of Utah, he also is accepting donations from across the country.

“He’s using Act Blue, the fundraising mechanism to raise money from all the leftists and socialists across the country,” Cruz said.

“I would say the majority of his fundraising has come from out of state,” Ferguson agreed.

According to polling from Monday, Lee leads McMullin 41% to 37%.

Lee has recognized the close race, even telling Fox New’s Sean Hannity “I need help… It would be a shame — an utter shame — if we lost the majority, Republican majority in the Senate.”

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com