Ted Cruz Recounts Gawking Over ‘Gorgeous Woman in a Halter Top’ Behind Him at Yankees Game

Ted Cruz was heckled at the Astros and Yankees game Sunday night but his focus was on something else.

On the Wednesday edition of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz quickly brushed over the harsh comments and focused on the “gorgeous woman” who was sitting behind him during the game.

“So in the seat behind me there is this gorgeous woman in a halter top,” Cruz said.

“Everybody saw — it was trending on social media,” co-host Ben Ferguson said. He added, “I was laughing cause I was watching the game at home. My phone’s blowing up. They’re like, ‘Are you at the game? Are you at the game?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m a commoner. I’m back at home. I’m watching this on tv.’ And then everybody’s tweeting me or texting me going, ‘Who is that sitting behind him’ Because it was like, you had to focus on the game and make sure no one took a picture.”

Cruz elaborated that both him and his friend, who accompanied him to the game, were dazzled by the young women sitting behind them.

“So I will say, my buddy Jeff leaning next to me, he sort of leans over and tells me, ‘Okay, she’s behind you. She’s selling an NFT.’ So she had some sign and she’s selling it and she has — to use the Monty Python phrase, ‘She has great tracks of land,'” Cruz joked.

The Senator from Texas described his struggle with making sure a picture of him looking at the young woman wouldn’t become front page news.

“So he tells me this and I’m like — Okay, all we need is one video of me turning around and my eyes shifting down. Like they’re 24 frames in a second. For one 24th of a second I look down and that’s the image they go with. And I have to admit the whole damn game. I’m like, ‘I’m looking forward or if I turn around, my eyes are up, dammit,'” he recalled.

Cruz said he took a selfie with the young woman at one point during the game before she left.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

