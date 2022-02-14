Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the blue check mark mob is trying to take down podcaster Joe Rogan for his past usage of the n-word while Howard Stern’s history with the n-word is being ignored because Stern sucks up to those in power.

A recent compilation of Rogan using the n-word on his podcast prompted the Cruz whataboutism with Stern’s past history of wearing blackface and using the n-word.

Howard Stern’s black face routine has yet to earn the outrage of those attacking Joe Rogan for quoting others using a word. pic.twitter.com/SkkhQ5TXeV — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 6, 2022

“Look I’ve really grown to admire Rogan,” Cruz said on the latest episode of the Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast. “For those in power having someone willing to dissent with a really big megaphone scares them,” the senator added, of Rogan’s Covid vaccine views.

Cruz then said the outrage over Rogan’s vaccine takes and n-word usage were calculated. “This is an organized assassination of speech,” Cruz said. “Using the n-word is wrong. Neither you nor I support it — that’s not a word that should be used in polite society.”

Cruz went on to explain why he thinks Stern has escaped the same level of blowback Rogan received for the racial slur. “I will tell you who else is used the n-word repeatedly, Joe Biden. Rappers like crazy. Howard Stern. They’re not canceling Howard Stern. Why? Because Howard Stern is surveilling. Kissing the behinds of those in power. It’s really a shame Howard Stern started out a rebel, and now he echoes the words of the petty tyrants. If you shut up and echo what they say. You’re okay.”

In addition to Stern and President Joe Biden, the senator called out Jimmy Kimmel for avoiding cancelation over past racism. “If you’re Jimmy Kimmel you can dress in blackface,” he said. “You can do whatever you want because you’re a mouthpiece for the regime.”

