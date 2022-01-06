Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the Jan. 6 denialism of his pro-Trump colleagues in the House represents a “terrifying leap into fascist politics.”

Raskin was asked about such Capitol riot deniers by David Axelrod on the latest episode of The Axe Files podcast.

“I mean it is a hallmark of fascist politics that recruits and followers are told lies and are expected to not just believe them, but to repeat them,” Raskin said.

Axelrod asked Raskin if his colleagues actually believe the false claims they’re spreading about the riot, in which a horde of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, beating police and ransacking the Capitol Building.

“But you’re colleagues don’t really believe them do they?” Axelrod questioned.

“That’s a good question,” Raskin said. “Does Marjorie Taylor Greene, does Lauren Boebert, does Jim Jordan, do they believe the things they say? I think at this point they probably do, through the sheer force of repetition and by immersing themselves in an alternative propaganda system.”

