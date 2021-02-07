Listen to the latest episode of The Interview podcast here.

My guest on this week’s episode of The Interview podcast: Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Swan and Axios associate editor Zachary Basu just wrapped up a riveting reported series, “Off the rails,” and accompanying podcast, How It Happened, which detailed the final months of President Donald Trump’s presidency, from his thrashing efforts to declare victory on Election Night, the subsequent attempts to undo the results of the election, and the violent insurrection at the Capitol by his supporters that left five people dead.

I called up Swan on Friday afternoon, to talk about that series, in particular his reporting on the Oval Office clash between a group of pro-Trump conspiracy theorists and White House lawyers regarding those efforts to subvert the 2020 election. We also discussed how Swan developed sources in the Trump White House, his famous interview with President Trump, the future of the Republican Party and how he plans to cover the new president, Joe Biden.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]