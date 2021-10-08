Megyn Kelly slammed the Biden administration and scientists this week over what she called “lies” regarding the origin of the coronavirus.

In comments on the Wednesday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel, Kelly cited a letter that was sent to the heads of the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Xavier Becerra, Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci, respectively – by a group of international scientists, calling for the ouster of Dr. Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, which received funding from the government and in turn gave the money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is believed by some to be the source of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Why wouldn’t the board investigate him? I mean, the obvious answer is because they were in on that. Because they knew. Because they can’t fire Peter Daszak because they’ll go down with him,” said Kelly. “So who’s going to investigate the board? I don’t think they will get rid of him, right? If their hands are dirty they’re not going to get rid of him. So what are our options because this guy clearly should not be staying in his post.”

Her guest, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, responded, “Right.”

Rogin added:

We can’t have the scientists policing the scientists. It doesn’t work. That’s what we should have learned from this pandemic. We can’t have Anthony Fauci overseeing Anthony Fauci. We can’t have Francis Collins overseeing Francis Collins. We can’t have the EcoHealth Alliance overseeing Peter Daszak because it doesn’t work. None of these organizations are self-correcting. The fact that it’s U.S. taxpayer money means that we actually do have an out here. Which is to get Congress and the administration involved because that’s your taxpayer money, my taxpayer money. And there’s no accountability. There’s no transparency, even in the biggest crisis in the world.

Rogen went on to argue that the theory that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab implicates not so much China, but the United States “because we funded that research.”

Rogin said while the “heroes of the pandemic” including Fauci, “who I’m sure was trying to prevent pandemics, but is now helping to obscure the investigation into how we got into this pandemic.”

“It’s easy to talk about this in the abstract as a policy matter and throw the numbers out there,” said Kelly.

Kelly brought up her son’s music teacher who died from Covid and her former Fox News colleague Janice Dean losing her in-laws to the pandemic, and was scathing in her criticism of China’s ruling Communist Party government, calling for the Biden White House to hold them accountable.

“Forgive me, but these f*ckers have lied to us for long enough and we need to know the truth!” she said, adding that “we need to know … millions of people are dead and Peter Daszak is allowed to get away with his lies. The Biden administration looks the other way.”

“The information’s there if only we will push for it and demand it. And we have no assurances this won’t happen again. It’s infuriating to me,” continued Kelly. “Infuriating. There’s just nothing we can do. And I don’t even know if we get another president in there, Josh, whether he or she would handle it differently because China’s got us so by the you know what.”

Watch above, via SiriusXM.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com