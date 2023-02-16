‘Things Can Consume You’: Chris Cuomo Opens Up About Internal Turmoil After Being ‘Sh*tcanned’ By CNN

Chris Cuomo got candid about his ouster from CNN and the internal struggles he faced in its aftermath, saying in a new interview he felt he wanted to “kill everybody including myself.”

In a conversation with banker and ex-Trump official Anthony Scaramucci, the NewsNation host described dealing with the fallout from the breakup in 2021, when he was ousted from CNN over his handling of his brother’s sexual harassment scandal.

On Scaramucci’s podcast Open Book, Cuomo reflected on his coverage on CNN during the early months of the Covid pandemic.

“I was sick and then I was in a bubble,” Cuomo said. “I had no idea how much of an impact my coverage during that time had on people. Until I got shitcanned… I just didn’t understand the reach of it and the resonance of it until I took the time to process. And there’s a lesson in that. You’re good at this. When things are good, stop. and smell the roses as they say.”

Cuomo and Scaramucci went on to discuss the consequences of working in the public eye.

“You will step in shit. You will. And you know, we can say perversely, ‘Oh, you know, that’s good luck.’ Yeah. We tell ourselves that because we don’t wanna deal with trouble. But I don’t believe in that. You step in shit it stinks. It’s terrible. It’s not good luck,” Cuomo said.

“I’m with you,” Scaramucci said. “But I mean, it’s like what the Buddhist said. The whole thing is in a constant state of change. So the good time is gonna go away. The bad time is also gonna go away.”

“You gotta make things happen. There is no luck. There’s no fate. There is no destiny. What happens is what you make happen and how you deal with what is made to happen to you for better and worse,” Cuomo said.

“And you know, I make a lot of mistakes. Sometimes for good reasons, sometimes for bad reason. I’m very flawed. There’s damage. There’s damage that’s relatable to people. There’s damage that’s unrelatable to people that I have to deal with that I try to deal with, that I do the work on, I still fail,” he admitted.

Cuomo said his controversy at CNN sent him into a rage.

“And I have learned to accept that. I had to accept because I was gonna kill everybody including myself. Things can consume you. Italians are so passionate and I really had to fight against that cause, you know, just like you did, I got too many people counting on me, right?” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he tries to teach his kids about those lessons.

“I’m gonna screw up. And I always tell my kids, you know, almost 20 17, 13, that — don’t be me. Learn from me,” Cuomo said.

“I love you. I will always love you. It doesn’t matter what you do. And I’m here for whatever I can do. I’m gonna get angry. I’m gonna screw up. I’m gonna make mistakes. I’m gonna say and do things that you should not say and do. And I try, but I fail. And you have to know that. I’m not here. Okay? And don’t idolize me. Cause I am no idol,” Cuomo said.

Listen above via Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com