‘This Guy Has Been a One Man Crime Wave’: Chris Christie Brutally Mocks Trump Ahead of Looming Third Indictment

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s looming third indictment during a Thursday interview.

As of Thursday, Trump’s lawyers were told to prepare for an indictment related to Special Council Jack Smith’s investigation into the January 6th insurrection and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

On the Thursday edition of Pod Save America, Christie joined host, Jon Lovett to discuss the high stakes of the 2024 election and Trump potentially going to jail.

“Have you ever heard of someone facing between four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues?” Lovett asked.

“No. No. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes,” Christie joked. “And wind up having one trial. This guy has been a one man crime wave. Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted. And that’s why, you know, do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah – and they always have. But what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct.”

Christie implored the audience to ponder if this is the kind of conduct that’s “appropriate for someone who wants to be president of the United States.”

The former New Jersey governor admitted that he doesn’t agree with the charges brought about for alleged hush money paid by Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“The prosecution of Manhattan is one that I wouldn’t have brought as a prosecutor. But do we want someone as president who is willing to pay off a porn star who he had an affair with, two months before a national election to hide it from the people who he’s asking for their vote for president of the United States? I think that’s probably conduct that we should be frowning upon,” Christie said.

“So I don’t believe in the Manhattan prosecution. I absolutely believe in the classified documents prosecution,” he clarified.

