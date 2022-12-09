Tim Miller Blasts ‘F*cking A**holes’ on Fox Over Brittney Griner Commentary in Profanity-Laced Tirade

Tim Miller unloaded on conservatives over their reaction to Thursday’s prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia in February for possessing hash oil. In exchange, the United States released convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Many Republicans have claimed the trade is lopsided in Russia’s favor, with some going so far as to state that President Joe Biden prioritized her freedom because she is a Black lesbian.

On Friday’s episode of The Bulwark podcast, Miller blasted Griner’s detractors, some of whom noted she kneeled for the national anthem. Miller accused Fox News personalities of “mocking” Griner for playing in the WNBA, though he did not name any who have allegedly done so:

The thing that really gets my goat is like, all the people on Fox and all the people on social media mocking her for being a WNBA player. “Oh, who cares. This is a WNBA player.” These fucking assholes pretend that they care so much about the sanctity of women’s sports every time there’s a trans athlete playing in a high school skateboarding match that’s on Fox & Friends. The same token, you mock somebody that’s at the highest level of their sport in the WNBA? It’s insane, by the way, that she even has to compete in a Russia league to supplement her income given the level she’s at in the WNBA. That shit pisses me off. Just the vitriol aimed at her given just the fact that she was taken hostage by our enemy, the siding with Russia, and this whitewashing of Russia acting like, “Oh, if she just would’ve followed the laws of the fucking Putin regime.” Fuck that. That stuff really, really makes me upset.

Miller went on to state it’s possible to have an “honest, good faith critique” of the prisoner exchange, but “that is not what you’re seeing on Fox.”

Host Charlie Sykes said he agrees “with most of that,” but stated that making deals with Russian President Vladimir Putin is tantamount to “negotiating with a terrorist in a hostage situation.”

“Every time you do a deal like this, it is legitimate to be concerned that you are incentivizing more behavior like this,” Sykes said. “But on balance, this is a good thing that an American has been freed. It was hard not to feel the joy of what happened yesterday.”

