Tom Brady Says The NFL Threatened Him With A Fine Over Tablet Throw: ‘Imagine That’

The feud between Tom Brady and a Microsoft Surface remains ongoing.

The Bucanners quarterback went viral when he threw his Microsoft Surface tablet in Tampa Bay’s Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, and now he’s hearing about it from the NFL.

“I’ve thrown a few electronic things in my day, as recently as of the last couple of weeks,” Brady jokingly said on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast. “I did get warned from the NFL on that though, so I won’t throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

Brady said the NFL told him that, “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that.”

The NFL has been using the Microsoft Surface as its exclusive tablet since 2014.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com